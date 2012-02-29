Florence Welch eclipses Adele at NME music awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Florence Welch won two prizes at the NME music awards in London on Wednesday, eclipsing chart champion and Grammy and BRITs queen Adele.

Welch, 25, won the best solo artist category and her band Florence + the Machine scooped best song with “Shake It Out” from their “Ceremonials” album which they performed on the night.

The singer also teamed up with English band The Horrors at the O2 Academy Brixton to sing “Still Life” taken from the band’s “Skying”, which went on to win the best album honor.

Kasabian opened the awards ceremony with a rendition of “Switchblade Smiles” and “Days Are Forgotten” before picking up the best British band prize.

The Foo Fighters landed best international band and best music film for their documentary “Back and Forth” while the new band category was won by The Vaccines.

Manchester group The Stone Roses were honored despite not playing a note together since the mid-1990s.

They were awarded “music moment of the year” for the much-hyped announcement of their reunion made last year. They plan a world tour kicking off in June.

Following is a list of the winners of the main categories. NME is a major British music magazine.

- Best British Band - Kasabian

- Best International Band - Foo Fighters

- Best New Band - The Vaccines

- Best Solo Artist - Florence + the Machine

- Best Live Band - Arctic Monkeys

- Best Album - The Horrors/Skying

- Best Track - Florence + the Machine/Shake It Out

- Best Video - Hurts/Sunday

- Best Festival - Glastonbury

- Best Music Film - Foo Fighters/Back and Forth

- Greatest Music Moment - Stone Roses re-unite.