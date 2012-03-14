FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No damage reported after quake in north Japan; 50 cm tsunami warning issued
March 14, 2012 / 9:43 AM / 6 years ago

No damage reported after quake in north Japan; 50 cm tsunami warning issued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - There were no immediate reports of damage after northern Japan was hit by an earthquake which the Japan Meteorological Agency said had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Japan, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning for a wave with an estimated height of 50 cm had been issued.

On March 11, 2011, the country’s northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 quake, the strongest in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami, which triggered the world’s worst nuclear crisis in 25 years since Chernobyl. The disaster left up to 23,000 dead or missing.

Reporting by Tokyo news room; Editing by Joseph Radford

