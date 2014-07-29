FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nobel Biocare mulls sale of company: Bloomberg
July 29, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Nobel Biocare mulls sale of company: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Dental implant maker Nobel Biocare is considering its sale and is working with Goldman Sachs Group on a potential transaction, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Both private-equity firms and industry companies have shown an interest in the Swiss company, Bloomberg said.

Nobody at Nobel Biocare could immediately be reached for comment.

Nobel Biocare shares soared on the report, closing up 15.5 percent at 16 Swiss francs to value the company at 1.98 billion francs ($2.2 billion), according to Reuters data.

The report said Nobel Biocare had explored a sale for some time and there was no guarantee a deal would get done.

The dental implant market, which was hard hit during the financial crisis, has shown tentative signs of a turnaround in demand in recent quarters, but Nobel Biocare posted a fall in sales and profits in the first quarter. It reports first-half results on Aug. 21.

Mergers among medical supplies makers have picked up this year, with Medtronic Inc snapping up Covidien and Zimmer Holdings Inc acquiring Biomet Inc.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich

