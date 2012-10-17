FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU settles on threesome to collect Nobel peace prize
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

EU settles on threesome to collect Nobel peace prize

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Almost a week after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, the European Union has finally decided who will collect the award.

Rather than one person making the trip to Norway on December 10, the EU has decided it will send three people -- one to represent each of its main institutions: the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament.

As a result, Commission President Jose-Manuel Barroso, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and Parliament President Martin Schulz will all fly to Oslo for the ceremony, EU officials said on Wednesday.

However, it remains unclear who will deliver the speech accepting the award, which normally involves just one speaker. And it is also unclear what will happen to the $1.2 million prize money, although it is expected to go to charity.

The Nobel Committee announced the EU had won the award last Friday, saying the 55-year-old organization had helped transform Europe “from a continent of wars to a continent of peace” in the decades since World War Two.

Critics of the EU, which has struggled for three years to get to grips with its debt crisis, will see the fact that three people are accepting the award as a reflection of how the union struggles to take decisions and always ends up compromising.

The last time the award went to an organization was in 1999, when emergency aid group Medecins Sans Frontiers won.

Usually when an organization is recognized, an individual is also named.

That was the case in 2005 when the award went to the International Atomic Energy Agency and its then director general Mohamed ElBaradei -- making it easier to know who to send to collect the prize.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.