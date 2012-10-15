Factbox: The Nobel prize for economics

(Reuters) - Here is a look at the 2012 Nobel prize for economics, which was awarded on Monday to Americans Lloyd Shapley, 89, and Alvin Roth, 60.

* Shapley and Roth won the prize for research on how to match different economic agents, such as students for schools or even organ donors with patients.

* In 1968, the Sveriges Riksbank - Sweden’s central bank - established the prize in memory of Alfred Nobel. It is not one of the five awards set out in the dynamite tycoon’s will.

* Since 1969, 44 prizes have been awarded to 71 laureates; Ragnar Frisch from Norway and Dutchman Jan Tinbergen were the first.

* The Economic Sciences Prize Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is the body that screens the nominations and selects the final candidates. It has six members at the moment.