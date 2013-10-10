Factbox: The 2013 Nobel Prize Season

LONDON (Reuters) - Here is a look at who has won the Nobel prizes for 2013:

* Physiology or Medicine: James E. Rothman (United States)

Randy W. Schekman (United States)

Thomas C. Suedhof (Germany

United States)

- For - plotting how cells transfer vital materials such as

hormones and brain chemicals to other cells, giving

insight into diseases such as Alzheimer‘s, autism

and diabetes.

* Physics: Francois Englert (Belgium)

Peter W. Higgs (United Kingdom)

- For - predicting the existence of the Higgs boson particle

that explains how elementary matter attained the

mass to form stars and planets.

* Chemistry: Martin Karplus (United States

Austria)

Michael Levitt (United States

United Kingdom)

Arieh Warshel (United States

Israel)

- For - laying the foundations for development of computers

to understand complex chemical processes from the

purification of exhaust fumes to photosynthesis

which helps in complex processes such as the

development of drugs.

* Literature: Alice Munro (Canada)

- For - being a master of the contemporary short story.

Munro is acclaimed for her finely tuned

storytelling, which is characterized by clarity and

psychological realism. Some critics consider her a

Canadian Chekhov.