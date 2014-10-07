Factbox: Japanese winners of Nobel Prizes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source.

Here is a list of previous Japanese-born Nobel laureates.

PHYSICS:

1949 - Hideki Yukawa – for his prediction of the existence of mesons - subatomic particles intermediate in mass between electron and proton.

1965 - Shinichiro Tomonaga - for fundamental work in quantum electrodynamics.

1973 - Leo Esaki - for discoveries on tunneling phenomena in semiconductors and superconductors.

2002 - Masatoshi Koshiba - for pioneering contributions to astrophysics.

2008 - Yoichiro Nambu, Makoto Kobayashi, Toshihide Maskawa - for insights providing deeper understanding of what happens in the tiniest building blocks of matter.

CHEMISTRY:

1981 - Kenichi Fukui - for theories on the course of chemical reactions.

2000 - Hideki Shirakawa - for discovery and development of conductive polymers - a plastic that conducts electricity like a metal.

2001 - Ryoji Noyori - for work on chirally catalysed hydrogenation reactions.

2002 - Koichi Tanaka - for development of a method that helps identify the amount and type of chemicals present in a sample of biological macromolecules.

2008 - Osamu Shimomura - for discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein.

2010 - Akira Suzuki - for inventing new ways to bind carbon atoms.

MEDICINE:

1987 - Susumu Tonegawa - for discovery of genetic principle for generation of antibody diversity.

2012 - Shinya Yamanaka - for discovery that adult cells can be transformed back into embryo-like stem cells that may one day regrow tissue in damaged organs.

LITERATURE:

1968 - Yasunari Kawabata

1994 - Kenzaburo Oe

PEACE:

1974 - Eisaku Sato - Signed the nuclear arms Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1970.

