FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Japanese winners of Nobel Prizes
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
October 7, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Japanese winners of Nobel Prizes

Antoni Slodkowski

3 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for inventing a new energy-efficient and environment-friendly light source.

Here is a list of previous Japanese-born Nobel laureates.

   

PHYSICS:

1949 - Hideki Yukawa – for his prediction of the existence of mesons - subatomic particles intermediate in mass between electron and proton.

    

1965 - Shinichiro Tomonaga - for fundamental work in quantum electrodynamics.

    

1973 - Leo Esaki - for discoveries on tunneling phenomena in semiconductors and superconductors.

   

2002 - Masatoshi Koshiba - for pioneering contributions to astrophysics.

   

2008 - Yoichiro Nambu, Makoto Kobayashi, Toshihide Maskawa - for insights providing deeper understanding of what happens in the tiniest building blocks of matter.

   

CHEMISTRY:

1981 - Kenichi Fukui - for theories on the course of chemical reactions.

   

2000 - Hideki Shirakawa - for discovery and development of conductive polymers - a plastic that conducts electricity like a metal.

   

2001 - Ryoji Noyori - for work on chirally catalysed hydrogenation reactions.

   

2002 - Koichi Tanaka - for development of a method that helps identify the amount and type of chemicals present in a sample of biological macromolecules.

   

2008 - Osamu Shimomura - for discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein.

   

2010 - Akira Suzuki - for inventing new ways to bind carbon atoms.

   

MEDICINE:

1987 - Susumu Tonegawa - for discovery of genetic principle for generation of antibody diversity.

   

2012 - Shinya Yamanaka -  for discovery that adult cells can be transformed back into embryo-like stem cells that may one day regrow tissue in damaged organs.

   

LITERATURE:

1968 - Yasunari Kawabata 

1994 - Kenzaburo Oe    

    

PEACE:

1974 - Eisaku Sato - Signed the nuclear arms Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1970.

(Source - here)

    

         

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.