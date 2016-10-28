FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bob Dylan now says will accept Nobel prize for literature
#Entertainment News
October 28, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 10 months ago

Bob Dylan now says will accept Nobel prize for literature

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music+ Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012.Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature earlier this month, has now told the Swedish Academy that he will accept the prize.

The notoriously media-shy Dylan had not made any comment on the 8 million crown ($900,000) prize, despite repeated attempts by award-givers the Swedish Academy to contact him since it named him as the winner on Oct. 13.

The Nobel Foundation said in a statement that Dylan this week told Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, that he now accepts the prize. ( bit.ly/2eEwvTA )

The committee that awarded the Nobel Prize to Dylan had said it was up to him whether to attend the prize-giving ceremony later this year or not.

"It has not yet been decided if Bob Dylan will attend any events during the Nobel Week in Stockholm in December," the Nobel Foundation said on Friday.

"The Nobel Foundation will share information as soon as it is available."

Separately, Dylan told British daily the Telegraph in an interview that he will be at Nobel Prize ceremony, if he can. (bit.ly/2eEqbv1)

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
