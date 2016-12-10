Colombian president receives Nobel Prize for peace accord

OSLO (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos collected the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday for reaching an accord with Marxist rebels to end a 52-year civil war in which more than 200,000 people have died.

Santos received a gold medal, diploma and a check for 8.0 million Swedish crowns ($870,000) at a ceremony in Oslo's city hall.

The Nobel Committee praised Santos as "a driving force" behind the peace agreement signed last month by the government and the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.