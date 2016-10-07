FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President Santos says Nobel Prize will help further peace in Colombia: Nobel committee
October 7, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in a year

President Santos says Nobel Prize will help further peace in Colombia: Nobel committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said the award of the Nobel Peace Prize would help further the peace process in the Latin American country, the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday.

“He was overwhelmed. He was very grateful. He said it was of invaluable importance to further the peace process in Colombia,” Olav Njoelstad told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK after having spoken to the Colombian leader by phone.

President Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2016 on Friday.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

