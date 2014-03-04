Noble Group says in talks with consortium on agribusiness joint venture

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) said on Tuesday it is in talks with a consortium for a potential joint venture on its agriculture business.

“No binding arrangements have as yet been entered into with respect to this transaction and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that this transaction will be concluded,” Noble said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

The company did not disclose the consortium.

China’s biggest grains trader COFCO Corp CNCOF.UL is in talks to buy Noble’s agribusiness arm, in a deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.