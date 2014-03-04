FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Noble Group says in talks with consortium on agribusiness joint venture
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 4, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Noble Group says in talks with consortium on agribusiness joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd (NOBG.SI) said on Tuesday it is in talks with a consortium for a potential joint venture on its agriculture business.

“No binding arrangements have as yet been entered into with respect to this transaction and, accordingly, there can be no assurance that this transaction will be concluded,” Noble said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

The company did not disclose the consortium.

China’s biggest grains trader COFCO Corp CNCOF.UL is in talks to buy Noble’s agribusiness arm, in a deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.