Proxy adviser ISS calls for Noble Group audit committee overhaul

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has called for major changes to Singapore-listed Noble Group’s audit committee, weeks after the commodity trader denied claims of improper accounting made by Iceberg Research.

“In light of the allegations made by Iceberg, it is imperative that the company’s audit committee be comprised entirely of non-executive directors, chaired by a director who is not overcommitted so as to help restore investor confidence in the company’s auditing and financial reporting practices,” ISS said in a report.

The ISS report was issued this month ahead of Noble’s annual shareholders’ meeting due in Singapore on Friday. A copy of the report was obtained by Reuters.

While there is no current resolution to change Noble’s audit committee, ISS’s comments carry weight with institutional investors as it is the largest proxy adviser for such investors. Its recommendations can have a noticeable impact on how shareholders vote.

The proxy adviser said that though Noble had refuted Iceberg’s claims, Noble’s executive chairman and its largest shareholder, Richard Elman, is on the audit committee. It is chaired by a director who also chairs a number of audit committees and serves on seven public companies’ boards, the advisory firm said.

An external spokeswoman for Noble did not offer any comment on the ISS report, but referred Reuters to Noble’s annual report which said that Elman was a member of the audit committee given “his extensive knowledge of the operations and history of the group, and the benefits he is able to bring to discussions and deliberations on a wide range of topics considered by the committee”.

When contacted, ISS did not offer any comment beyond the report.

Noble has rejected research outfit Iceberg’s claims made in mid-February that it inflated asset values by billions of dollars through aggressive accounting. It has linked Iceberg to an employee it fired in 2013 and started legal action against him in Hong Kong.

DEBT REFINANCING

Like last year, ISS is also recommending that shareholders vote against four resolutions, including those linked to share options and equity issuance. ISS is recommending shareholders vote in favor of adopting Noble’s financial statements.

China Investment Corp, Templeton Investment, Eastspring Investments, Orbis Investment and INVESCO cumulatively own 30 percent of Noble, Thomson Reuters data, based on recent public filings, shows.

Shares in Noble, one of Asia’s biggest commodities traders, have slumped as much as a third, or S$2.56 billion ($1.87 billion), since mid-February after Iceberg’s claims and following weak quarterly results. U.S. investment research firm Muddy Waters unveiled a short position on Noble last week.

Investors are closely monitoring Noble’s $2.25 billion debt refinancing, in which 15 banks are participating as mandated lead managers and bookrunners.

Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp said the first indications of market sentiment will come as early this week when Noble holds a bank presentation in Hong Kong on Monday with two more to follow in New York and London on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Prospective lenders have until May 11 before they have to revert with commitments, TRLPC said.

Noble has pledged to improve transparency about its business but noted that many of its competitors were privately held and released very little public information.

($1 = 1.3676 Singapore dollars)