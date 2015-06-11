S&P cuts Noble Group outlook to 'negative', cites trading risk

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s has cut its outlook on Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group Ltd to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, saying it expects higher earnings volatility.

The move marks the latest problem for the embattled commodity trader, which has seen its shares dive as much as 48 percent since mid-February after previously unknown Iceberg Research claimed Noble had inflated asset values by billions of dollars in its accounting treatment of long-term supply contracts.

Asia’s biggest commodity trader has rejected the allegations and in March said it had started a legal action in Hong Kong against a former employee who it had fired in 2013 and was linked to Iceberg.

“The higher risk nature of Noble’s trading positions could result in more volatile earnings and profitability for the company, in our view,” said S&P analyst Cindy Huang.

However, the agency reaffirmed Noble’s credit rating of BBB-minus, the lowest investment grade. A downgrade would take the company’s rating into the junk category. Fitch and Moody’s also have an investment grade rating on Noble.

Hong Kong-headquartered Noble is one of the largest Asian companies ever to be targeted by a slew of negative reports from independent researchers that question its financials.

Noble’s chief executive Yusuf Alireza, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has spent the last few months seeking to reassure investors, ratings agencies, banks and analysts of the company’s prospects.

An investment grade rating is especially crucial for commodity traders, which have razor-thin profit margins and depend heavily on bank financing for their operations.

“We will be working to meet certain criteria over the next nine to 12 months to address the outlook revision,” Noble said in a statement.

Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation holds a 9.4 percent stake in Noble.

PATIENCE AND CONFIDENCE

"I would only ask you one thing - have a little confidence and patience in us," Noble's chairman and founder Richard Elman wrote in a letter posted on the company's website on Thursday, before the S&P decision. (bit.ly/1KYag1K)

Elman, who is Noble’s biggest shareholder with about a fifth of its shares, has transformed the company into one of the world’s biggest traders of commodities from coal to iron ore. The energy business accounts for the bulk of its revenue and profits.

“We will right the damage and will use all our best efforts to recover the share value,” Elman said.

S&P said on Thursday its main concern was over Noble’s valuations of long-term supply contracts which the company had entered into over the past three years.

“In our view, the long-dated nature of these contracts creates a mismatch between profit recognition and cash realization. Adverse market conditions not expected by Noble could also reduce the net fair value of these commodity contracts,” S&P said in a statement.

“The recent stock performance of Noble mirrors some of the key feature and risks of commodity traders, meaning that the volatility that we’ve seen in commodity traders mirrors the volatility you see in commodities,” said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, research director at Religare Capital Markets.

Noble’s shares dipped to a new six-year low of S$0.63 on Thursday, before ending up 9 percent at S$0.705.

“There is a need to get transparency in this sector. The volatility we see in Noble is possibly symptomatic of that whole feature,” said Tiruchelvam.