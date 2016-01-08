FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Group shares fall 10 percent to seven-year lows after S&P downgrade
#Commodities
January 8, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

Noble Group shares fall 10 percent to seven-year lows after S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Noble Group is seen at its headquarters in Hong Kong in this March 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Shares in Noble Group Ltd fell as much as 10 percent on Friday to their lowest levels since late 2008 after Standard & Poor’s downgraded the credit rating of Asia’s biggest commodity trader to junk, intensifying worries about the company’s funding plans.

S&P’s downgrade came a week after a similar cut by Moody’s Investors Service. Analysts expect more pressure on Singapore-listed Noble, which has a total of $2.5 billion worth of loans due in 2016, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.

On Thursday, Noble’s shares fell as much as 11.8 percent in a weak day for Asian markets. The year-long rout in commodity markets has punished prices of raw materials that Noble handles from oil to copper.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
