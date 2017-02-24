Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
SINGAPORE Shares in Noble Group (NOBG.SI) tumbled 17 percent on Friday, hit by a critical report from Iceberg Research that reiterated its concerns about the commodity firm's accounting practices.
Iceberg issued its report after sources told Reuters this month that China's state-owned Sinochem was in early talks to buy an equity stake in Noble. Noble has since confirmed it was in discussion about a possible strategic investment in the firm.[nL4N1FY1ZJ]
A Sinochem source said the company was still conducting due diligence on Noble, which typically takes six months to a year.
Iceberg said in its report that Noble was not worth its book value.
Noble declined to comment on Friday's report except to say it was not aware of any reason for its stock price slide other than the Iceberg article.
It has previously rejected Iceberg's claims, first made in February 2015, over its accounting practices. As investor confidence in the company slumped, Noble sold off assets and completed a rights issue to raise some $2 billion as well as restructured its operations.
The 17 percent drop in Noble's shares has wiped out most of the gains made since Feb. 14 on hopes of a deal with Sinochem.
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.