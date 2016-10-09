LafargeHolcim agrees sale of Chilean business Cemento Polpaico
ZURICH Cement maker LafargeHolcim agreed to sell its majority-held Chilean business, Cemento Polpaico, to investment firm Inversiones Caburga Limitada.
Struggling Noble Group (NOBG.SI) said on Monday it will sell its North America energy unit Noble Americas Energy Solutions to Calpine Corp (CPN.N).
The consideration for the divestiture consists of $800 million plus the repayment to Noble of Noble Americas Energy Solutions (NAES) working capital at closing.
The Singapore-listed company said its North America energy unit will continue to accrue to Noble up until closing of the transaction.
"The sale of NAES substantially completes the $2 billion capital raising initiative that we announced in June", said Noble’s Co-CEOs, Jeff Frase and Will Randall.
It is expected that the transaction will close in December 2016.
DOHA/FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank has secured backing from its largest investor and is seeking advice from other banks as it scrambles to restore market confidence undermined by a demand by U.S. authorities for up to $14 billion over mis-selling allegations.
TORONTO Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc and British bookmaker William Hill Plc said they were in talks to combine in a merger of equals, confirming a Reuters report about the discussions earlier on Friday.