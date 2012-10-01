FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Noble Energy says Hurricane Isaac hurts output
October 1, 2012 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

Noble Energy says Hurricane Isaac hurts output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) said its third-quarter production would be at the low end of its forecast, hurt by a halt in production in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Isaac.

The oil and natural gas had forecast production of 242-250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d).

Noble said the hurricane hurt production by about 7 mboe/d in the quarter ended September 30.

The company said its production in the Gulf of Mexico has returned to pre-hurricane Isaac levels. It currently produces 27 mboe/d in the U.S. Gulf.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $92.71 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

