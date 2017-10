(Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) reported a quarterly profit as production shot up, mainly in the liquids-rich Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

The Houston-based oil and gas company reported a profit of $251 million, or $1.39 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $296 million, or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $1.2 billion.