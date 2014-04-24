Noble Energy Q1 profit easily beats expectations

(Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in production across its U.S. shale plays.

The company recorded net income of $200 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $261 million, or 72 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items such as an income tax bill that more than doubled to $43 million and losses on hedging for oil and natural gas prices, Noble posted profit of 82 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected 75 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly production rose to 286,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 246,000 boed in the same period last year. U.S. production alone rose 12 percent to 163,000 boed.

For the second quarter, Noble expects to produce 290,000 to 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Noble has been trying for weeks to finalize an agreement for Australia’s Woodside Petroleum worth $2.55 billion in cash and future revenue in exchange for a 25 percent stake in a massive Israeli natural gas project.

Woodside nearly agreed to the deal late last month before postponing the signing ceremony. Noble gave no update in its earnings statement on when it expects the deal to be finalized.

Noble needs Woodside’s experience in liquefied natural gas projects to help regional exports begin sooner, but last month Woodside delayed the ceremony, citing concerns about the Israeli government’s plans for taxing export volumes.

Noble Chief Executive Officer Charles Davidson, who has been closely involved in negotiations with Woodside, said last week he would retire in 2015. The company plans to replace him with David Stover, the current chief operating officer.

Shares of Noble Energy closed Wednesday at $75.07, up 10 percent for the year.