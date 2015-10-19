FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China gives conditional approval to Nokia-Alcatel deal
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 19, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

China gives conditional approval to Nokia-Alcatel deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Media people attend a news conference with Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent in Paris April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

BEIJING/HELSINKI (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce on Monday approved Nokia’s proposed acquisition of French rival Alcatel-Lucent with conditions, almost completing the 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) deal’s antitrust process.

The ministry said the Finnish telecom network equipment maker had agreed to meet certain terms by Dec. 10, mainly relating to the use of wireless telecommunication standards and patent licensing.

The terms were imposed in keeping with China’s anti-monopoly regulation to ensure market competition isn’t harmed by the takeover, it added in a statement on its website.

As part of its talks with China, Nokia in August agreed to create a joint venture, Nokia Shanghai Bell, with China’s state-owned Huaxin.

“We look forward to maintaining our deep commitment to China and playing a key role in the country’s shift towards an innovation-driven economy,” Nokia chief executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement on Monday.

Nokia and Alcatel still need formal approval from the French government, after which Nokia will proceed with its all-share offer. The takeover is expected to close in the first half of 2016.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Michael Martina in Beijing, Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.