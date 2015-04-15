FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia says too early to say how many job cuts in Alcatel deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia says too early to say how many job cuts in Alcatel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told a news conference on Wednesday that it was too early to say how many jobs would be cut to achieve the cost savings target set as part of its deal to buy France’s Alcatel-Lucent.

“There will be some impact on headcount but we don’t know the number yet,” he said, adding that procurement and other costs could come down to achieve the synergy target, in addition to headcount.

“Finland will remain an important R&D center for us, and France will be added on,” he said.

The CEO added that he was confident the transaction would receive antitrust approval in the European Union, China and the United States.

Alcatel CEO Michel Combes said the deal needed clearance in nine countries.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.