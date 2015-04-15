Nokia to review new portfolio for possible divestments: CFO

Timo Ihamuotila, Nokia's Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer , poses for a picture during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia will seek divestment opportunities after taking over Alcatel-Lucent, the Finnish company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We will undertake in due course a detailed review of the combined company portfolio to identify any possible divestment opportunities and non-core assets,” Timo Ihamuotila told a conference call.

Nokia had confirmed earlier that it is reviewing options for its maps unit HERE after announcing the all-share deal for Alcatel-Lucent.