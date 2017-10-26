FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia still reviewing options for undersea cables unit: CEO
October 26, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Nokia still reviewing options for undersea cables unit: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia is still reviewing its options for its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet, chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Thursday.

Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, walks on stage to deliver his keynote at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters reported in May that Nokia was planning to sell the ASN division, which is one of the top suppliers of undersea cable networks in the world and is valued at 800 million euros ($944 million).

“We are still in the middle of our strategic review which we have set for ASN, so there’s no update,” Suri told a conference call.

Some analysts had expected a decision on the unit alongside the release of Nokia’s interim report released on Thursday.

The unit was bought by Nokia last year as part of its 15.6 billion-euro ($17 billion) acquisition of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik

