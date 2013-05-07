FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia CEO says remains focused on Windows Phone software
#Business News
May 7, 2013

Nokia CEO says remains focused on Windows Phone software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop gestures at a news conference prior to the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation in Helsinki May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop said the company would remain focused on using Microsoft’s Windows Phone software to compete with smartphone rivals such as Samsung.

Nokia’s first-quarter results showed incremental gains in sales of Lumia smartphones which use Windows software, while sales of its basic phones - traditionally Nokia’s strong point - plunged. That prompted speculation the company may need to adopt a new strategy.

“We make adjustments as we go. But it’s very clear to us that in today’s war of ecosystems, we’ve made a very clear decisions to focus on Windows Phone with our Lumia product line. And it is with that that we will compete with competitors like Samsung and Android,” Elop told reporters ahead of a shareholders’ meeting.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

