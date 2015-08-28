FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia agrees on 'Shanghai Bell' joint venture with China Huaxin
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 28, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Nokia agrees on 'Shanghai Bell' joint venture with China Huaxin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Nokia headquarters is seen in Espoo, Finland, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lethikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said it had agreed to create a Chinese joint venture with Huaxin in a move that could pave the way for China’s approval for Nokia’s proposed takeover of Alcatel-Lucent.

The joint venture, to be named Nokia Shanghai Bell, will be built upon a similar, long-time joint venture between France’s Alcatel-Lucent and China Huaxin, which is a state-owned Chinese investment company.

According to a memorandum of understanding, Nokia said it expects to hold 50 percent plus one share in the new joint venture, with Huaxin holding the remaining shares.

China is the last major jurisdiction still to approve Nokia’s 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) takeover of Alcatel.

“With this MoU now in place, we will... work closely with our new partners to make the case for swift approval of the proposed combination,” Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said the joint venture deal was a promising sign.

“If they have agreed that with a state-backed partner, it likely means that there will be green light coming for the whole (Alcatel) deal.”

The Nokia-Alcatel transaction is expected to close next year.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.