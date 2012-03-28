FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia says aims to sell Windows phones via all China carriers
March 28, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 6 years ago

Nokia says aims to sell Windows phones via all China carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia Oyj plans to sell smartphones running Microsoft Corp’s Windows operating system through all three of China’s telecommunications carriers, Colin Giles, its sales chief, said on Wednesday, without giving a timeframe.

Nokia said earlier that it would start selling its new range of smartphones in China from April, initially through China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country’s third-largest operator.

Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; editing by Chris Lewis

