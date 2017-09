A photo illustration of a man silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia on Friday signed a framework agreement with China Mobile, the world’s largest wireless operator, for mobile communication equipment and services worth $970 million to be delivered during 2014 and 2015.

Deliveries under the deal had already started in the first quarter of this year, Nokia said.