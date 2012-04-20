FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia loses IPCom patent case in German court
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 20, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Nokia loses IPCom patent case in German court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The corporate logo hangs on a wall at Nokia world headquarters in Helsinki July 9, 2008. Picture taken July 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia lost a court case on Friday after a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, found the Finnish mobile phone company had violated patents belonging to German patent firm IPCom.

Nokia spokesman Mark Durrant said the ruling affected phones that were no longer being sold.

“We respectfully disagree with this decision, but almost all of these phones predated the grant of the patent in February 2011 and our products today use different methods.”

“The judgment does not rule whether Nokia’s current mobile devices infringe the patent,” he said, adding the company would ask a higher regional court to clarify the ruling.

Shares in Nokia, which has been struggling to compete with both high-end smartphone rivals and cheaper competitors, were down 4.8 percent to 2.778 euros ($3.66) at 1128 GMT.

The ruling came the day after Nokia announced a bigger-than-expected loss, dropped its sales chief, and said it would cut more costs.

Reporting by Helsinki and Frankfurt newsrooms; Editing by Dan Lalor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.