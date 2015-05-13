FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia plans job cuts in Technologies unit
May 13, 2015

Nokia plans job cuts in Technologies unit

A view of Nokia's head offices in Espoo, Finland, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia is planning to cut up to 70 jobs from its technologies unit in Finland, its spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Nokia Technologies has revised its long-term strategy and will consequently reshape organization. As part of this, talks have been initiated with the staff,” spokeswoman Riitta Mard said.

The unit, which includes Nokia’s patents and brand-licensing business, has employs 650 globally and about 400 in Finland.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

