Nokia plans job cuts in Technologies unit

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia is planning to cut up to 70 jobs from its technologies unit in Finland, its spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Nokia Technologies has revised its long-term strategy and will consequently reshape organization. As part of this, talks have been initiated with the staff,” spokeswoman Riitta Mard said.

The unit, which includes Nokia’s patents and brand-licensing business, has employs 650 globally and about 400 in Finland.