Nokia phones are displayed in a shop in Riga July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia shrugged off Standard & Poor’s downgrade of its credit rating, saying it had sufficient liquidity and was conserving cash.

S&P cut Nokia’s rating to BB- with a negative outlook, saying its second-quarter results and outlook for the third quarter were weaker than expected.