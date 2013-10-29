Nokia's NSN sees LTE spending to speed up in Europe from fourth-quarter

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The head of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), which will be the company’s main business after its devices unit is sold to Microsoft, forecast spending on high-speed wireless broadband networks will speed up in Europe from the fourth quarter.

NSN has focused on LTE (long term evolution) technologies to turn its business around and compete more effectively against rivals such as Ericsson and Huawei.

“We think LTE will accelerate in Europe starting from Q4 this year,” Rajeev Suri, the head of NSN, told investors on a conference call on Tuesday.