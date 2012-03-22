FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia finalizes 1,000 job cuts in Finland
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 22, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Nokia finalizes 1,000 job cuts in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of the Nokia flagship store in Helsinki July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jussi Helttunen/Lehitikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia NOK1V.HE finished on Thursday job cut talks with the staff at its plant in Salo, Finland, resulting in planned lay-offs of up to 1,000 people.

The jobs at the last large cellphone manufacturing plant in Western Europe will be cut gradually through 2012, with most cuts happening by the end of June, the company said.

The remaining staff at the plant will focus on tailoring models for European operators.

Nokia is in the midst of a massive revamp of operations under its new Chief executive Stephen Elop, and it has closed plants and cut thousands of jobs globally since last year.

Reporting by Tarmo Virki

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.