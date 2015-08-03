FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Atlantic to take stake in HERE mapping business: source
August 3, 2015 / 8:29 AM / 2 years ago

General Atlantic to take stake in HERE mapping business: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group General Atlantic is set to take a stake in mapping business HERE later this year, which a consortium of German premium carmakers has agreed to buy from Nokia NOK1V.HE, a person familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

The exact size of the stake has not yet been determined, the source said, adding that contracts on the sale of a HERE stake to the investor would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Sources have said in the past that General Atlantic could take a 30 percent stake in HERE, but it remains unclear whether General Atlantic’s stake will end up around that size.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

