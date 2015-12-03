Nokia says to close navigation unit sale on December 4, ahead of plan

The Nokia headquarters is seen in Espoo, Finland, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lethikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Thursday it expects to close the sale of its navigation business HERE to German car makers on Dec. 4.

The deal was earlier expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2016.

In the deal announced in August, BMW (BMWG.DE), Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes (DAIGn.DE) will pay around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to buy HERE, leaving Nokia with its telecom network equipment business and patents.

($1 = 0.9221 euros)