Nokia wins German patent ruling against HTC

A Nokia smartphone is seen in this photo illustration taken in Bucharest January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

FRANKFURT/HELSINKI (Reuters) - A German court ruled in favor of Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia on Tuesday, saying some devices made by Taiwan’s HTC infringed on its power-saving patent.

The case was one of 22 infringement suits Nokia has brought against HTC in Germany, a major battleground in the global patent war between makers of mobile phones, tablet computer devices and their operating software.

“Nokia is pleased with this decision, which confirms the quality of Nokia’s patent portfolio,” Nokia said in an e-mailed statement. The power-saving patent refers to a technology for saving battery power while connected to a network.

HTC said its business in Germany would not be affected by the Mannheim regional court’s ruling as it covers only three handsets the company no longer imports into the country.

It said it would appeal the decision while also continuing efforts to have the patent declared invalid by the German Federal Patents Court and the English Patents Court.

Nokia said it has also asserted the power-saving patent against HTC in the UK and at the United States International Trade Commission, with a hearing in the United States to start in two months.