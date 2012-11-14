FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia sees no change in relationship with Microsoft
#Technology News
November 14, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Nokia sees no change in relationship with Microsoft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A corporate logo is displayed at the Nokia flagship store in Helsinki September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Nokia’s chief executive said there would be no change in the relationship with its software partner Microsoft, despite the software giant’s entry into tablets and partnerships with rival phone makers.

Stephen Elop said Nokia retained a “special” relationship with Microsoft, even though others such as HTC have also launched phones with Windows Phone software.

“They’re not sitting in the priority meetings that we’re sitting in,” he said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Analysts have said Microsoft could one day become a rival to Nokia if it launches its own smartphones, while there is also speculation that the U.S. company could one day acquire the Finnish phone manufacturer.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

