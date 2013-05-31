FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India authorities dismiss Nokia tax appeal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 31, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

India authorities dismiss Nokia tax appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man is reflected on the glass door of a Nokia showroom in New Delhi March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Indian authorities dismissed Nokia’s appeals over an income tax demand of 20.8 billion Indian rupees ($370 million), the phone company said, a setback for its efforts to resolve the dispute in a crucial market.

Nokia’s India unit was served in March with the tax demand for five years starting from 2006/07, in one of several tax disputes involving a foreign company in India.

The Finnish phone company said on Friday that it will examine all options, including taking the case back to the Delhi High Court. ($1 = 56.2450 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Ritsuko Ando; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.