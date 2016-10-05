Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are pictured in Espoo, Finland August 4, 2016. Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

HELSINKI Telecoms network maker Nokia said on Wednesday it had acquired Eta Devices, a U.S.-based start-up specializing in power amplifier efficiency solutions for network base stations.

"Eta Devices will bolster Nokia's push to enhance base station energy efficiency, an increasingly important area for operators on the path to 4.9G and 5G," the company said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Eta Devices is a private start-up founded in 2010. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in United States, and has a research and development office in Stockholm, Sweden.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Niklas Pollard)