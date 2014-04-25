Nokia says handset business sale to Microsoft completed

Stephen Elop, vice president of Nokia, gestures while introducing the Nokia Lumia 930 mobile phone during Microsoft's "build" conference in San Francisco, California April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia on Friday said the sale of its once-dominant handset business to Microsoft has been closed after the companies agreed to leave two factories in India and Korea out of the deal.

The company said that it now expected the final sales price to rise slightly above the previously announced 5.44 billion euros ($7.52 billion).

Nokia said that due to an ongoing tax dispute with Indian authorities, it would operate the Chennai factory as a contract manufacturing unit for Microsoft.

It also said it will close a plant in Masan, Korea, which about 200 staff.

Nokia added its board of directors was due to meet early next week in relation to the company’s strategy assessment.

A media report earlier on Friday said Nokia would outline its new strategy on Tuesday along with its first-quarter results, and that it would also nominate Rajeev Suri, the head of NSN, as the new group CEO.

