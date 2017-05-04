FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Nokia to cut up to 200 jobs more in Finland on weaker demand
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 4, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 3 months ago

Nokia to cut up to 200 jobs more in Finland on weaker demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia is pictured in Espoo, Finland April 27, 2017. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia (NOKIA.HE) plans to cut up to 200 more jobs in Finland because of weak demand for its telecom network equipment.

The Finnish company said on Thursday that the cuts are part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) global cost-savings plan which was announced after its 2016 acquisition of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.

"In order to succeed in this market environment we must continue to streamline our cost structure and to increase efficiency," Nokia country manager Tommi Uitto said.

The new cuts would focus on the networks operations and support functions, he added.

Nokia, which has 6,100 employees in Finland and 101,000 globally, cut 960 jobs in its home market last year and also said it would do away with 1,400 positions in Germany.

A Nokia spokeswoman declined to give an overall estimate for the global headcount reduction, but unions have forecast a total of 10,000-15,000 jobs.

Nokia, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and China's Huawei [HWT.UL], reported falling first-quarter profits last month, but said the networks market was showing signs of recovery.

Ericsson, which plunged to a loss in the first quarter, cut almost 5,000 jobs last year as part of its own restructuring efforts.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.