Nokia CEO Suri: Open to acquisitions, but in no rush
April 29, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Nokia CEO Suri: Open to acquisitions, but in no rush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia has money to buy rivals, but will not necessarily need them, the incoming chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that he sees good potential for growth in patent licensing deals.

Nokia has cash at hand after a 5.6 billion euro ($7.8 billion) sale of its mobile phone unit to Microsoft.

Asked about acquisitions, Rajeev Suri told Reuters in a telephone interview that small ones are possible.

“In terms of larger players, if there is something that makes sense, of course I will recommend that to the board. But it needs to make sense, it needs to be a wisely thought-out thing,” Suri said.

“We will be open to the opportunities but (there‘s) no need to rush.”

Suri also said the company could bundle intellectual and technology licensing and grow in that manner.

($1 = 0.7223 euros)

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Jason Neely

