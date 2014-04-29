Nokia says has won several contracts in Europe

A photo illustration of men silhouetted against a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia NOK1V.HE has won several contracts in Europe which have not been announced yet and will be booked later this year, its incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.

“Europe and Latin America remain particularly challenging, although we have a number of unannounced contract wins in Europe that should stabilize our sales in Europe this year,” CEO Rajeev Suri said in a conference call with investors.