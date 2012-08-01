FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia shares jump on talk of Lenovo interest
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 1, 2012 / 9:40 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia shares jump on talk of Lenovo interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Illustration picture shows Nokia logo on used cell phone, in Zurich, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Shares in Nokia NOK1V.HE surged 11 percent on Wednesday in heavy volumes, with traders and analysts citing talk that Chinese PC maker Lenovo (0992.HK) may be interested in the struggling Finnish cellphone maker.

Nokia declined to comment. Lenovo was not immediately available for comment.

Nokia shares have dropped more than 70 percent since it unveiled a strategy shift in February 2011 and the speculations of possible takeover bids have made rounds through the year.

Volumes in Nokia were at nearly double the 90-day daily average by 0925 GMT, against just 25 percent traded on the pan-European FTSEurorfirst index .FTEU3, which was up 0.2 percent.

“It’s the Lenovo rumor,” said one analyst, who wished to remain anonymous.

Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Toni Vorobyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.