Nokian Tyres beats market expectations, Russia sales drop
May 8, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Nokian Tyres beats market expectations, Russia sales drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nokian tyres are pictured on display at the "Krepost" Toyota dealership in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish winter tire maker Nokian Tyres (NRE1V.HE) on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its quarterly profits as growth in Europe and North America eased the blow from weak Russian economy, its key market.

Nokian, which has its main tire plant in Russia, said its operating profit in the quarter came in at 48 million euros ($54 million), compared to 68 million a year earlier and 41 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

While sales in Russia fell 43 percent, reflecting weak demand as well the impact of the rouble, the company’s revenue was up 7 percent in the Nordics, 6 percent in central Europe, and 49 percent in North America, which is one of its smaller markets.

“While the whole market has gone down in Russia and CIS, we have been able to improve market share, volumes and margins in all other markets,” chief executive Ari Lehtoranta said.

The company repeated its full-year guidance, forecasting slightly declining sales and operating profit.

“Following the strong Q1 result there is pressure to lift estimates. An upgrade for the operating profit guidance is possible from the company in the second half of the year,” said Inderes Equity Research on its Twitter account.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
