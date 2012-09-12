FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia Siemens Networks to begin job cutting in Finland
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 12, 2012 / 10:39 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia Siemens Networks to begin job cutting in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A red traffic light is seen next to the German headquarters of Nokia Siemens Networks in Munich January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Siemens Networks said on Wednesday it will begin lay-off talks in Finland next week, with around 400 workers expected to get severance packages as part of its global cost-cutting program.

The company, formed by Nokia and Siemens in 2007, said last November that it wanted to cut a quarter of the group’s workforce as it struggles to make a profit amid fierce pricing competition from Chinese rivals and Sweden’s Ericsson.

NSN also said earlier this year it would cut about 2,900 jobs in Germany from its total workforce there of 9,100.

Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.