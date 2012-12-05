FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia Siemens to close German services company
December 5, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

Nokia Siemens to close German services company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the telecommunications services company Nokia Siemens Networks is pictured on top their office in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Nokia Siemens Networks confirmed on Wednesday it would close its loss-making German services company, part of a broader revamp at the telecoms equipment joint venture.

On Tuesday, people familiar with the matter already said the unit, which provides network operations and management services and employs about 1,000 workers, faces closure.

Shuttering the unit, effective by the end of 2013, is part of an overhaul of the joint venture between Nokia and Siemens, which includes shedding a quarter of its workforce and is expected to yield about 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in cost savings.

($1 = 0.7642 euros)

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

