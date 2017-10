A red traffic light is pictured next to the company logo of Mobile network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), in Munich November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) said it is raising 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) from public markets and will use the money to repay debt and for general purposes.

Nokia Siemens Networks is a mobile telecoms equipment joint venture owned by Nokia and Siemens. ($1 = 0.7737 euros)