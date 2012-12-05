Nokia Siemens to sell business support systems

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Mobile telecoms equipment joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks said on Wednesday it plans to sell its business support systems business to Redknee as part of a drive to sell non-core assets.

The companies said Redknee will pay 15 million euros ($19.63 million), plus a maximum of 25 million euros for “performance-based cash earn-outs.”

Nokia Siemens on Monday had announced an agreement to sell its optical fiber unit.

The company, owned by Nokia and Siemens, has sold a number of product lines since it announced plans last year to sell non-core assets and cut 17,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its total workforce.

($1 = 0.7642 euros)