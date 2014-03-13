Online retailer NoMoreRack.com probes likely card breach-report

(Reuters) - Online retailer NoMoreRack.com is going through its second forensic audit in seven months to investigate a potential breach of customer card data, computer and cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity reported on Wednesday.

Credit card company Discover Card notified NoMoreRack.com last month about frauds tied to cards that were used at the company's online store between November and mid-January, former Washington Post reporter Brian Krebs wrote on the blog. (link.reuters.com/xyb67v)

Information security firm Trustwave had reported last October that NoMoreRack.com’s systems had not been compromised, the security blog said quoting Vishal Agarwal, NoMoreRack.com’s director of business development.

The e-retailer had commissioned a forensic audit by Trustwave after Discover Card, owned by Discover Financial Services, first alerted the company last August that it was a likely point of compromise.

Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc said last week they had launched a cross-industry group to improve security for card transactions and press U.S. retailers and banks to meet a 2015 deadline to adopt technology that would make it safer to pay with plastic.

The move follows several data breaches at U.S. retailers, including one at Target Corp late last year involving the theft of about 40 million credit and debit card records.

NoMoreRack could not be immediately reached for comment.