Nomura CEO Watanabe to resign over trading leaks-sources
#Business News
July 26, 2012 / 2:32 AM / 5 years ago

Nomura CEO Watanabe to resign over trading leaks-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nomura Holdings Inc Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe attends a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo in this June 29, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe will resign to take responsibility for leaks on planned share offerings at the company’s brokerage unit, sources said on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Takumi Shibata will also resign in response to the scandal, Kyodo News Agency said.

Nomura, due to report results on Thursday, has confirmed it was the source of leaks on planned share offerings by energy firm Inpex (1605.T), Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) and Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T) in 2010. The scandal has already cost it clients.

Reporting by Emi Emoto, Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
